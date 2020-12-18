East Texas man faces theft charges after accused of stealing wallet last month

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man is now facing a theft charge after he admitted to stealing another man’s wallet back in November.
64-year-old Timothy Van Beckham turned himself in, after he allegedly stole J.R. Dyson’s wallet while he was out shopping at Atwoods in Nacogdoches.
Detective Jonathan Adams says Beckham was identified through Crime Stopper tips and they obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Dyson says he was surprised to have found out that the suspect had been caught.
“I feel a lot better. We are pretty much back to where we need to be with it now, because of the help from church and family members. So, we will be alright. It is his turn to deal with it now, right here at Christmas time,” said J.R. Dyson.
Although there are two people in the surveillance video, the charge in this case has been filed for only one person, Beckham.
