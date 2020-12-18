First Alert: Wet and soggy weather returns on Saturday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Increasing clouds and southerly winds are feeding into an approaching storm system, one that will bring back the wet weather as we transition into this last weekend before Christmas.
Saturday is looking very wet as we have you down for an 80% chance of rain throughout the day and highs in the lower 60′s.
Some of the rain may be heavy at times, especially from lunchtime into the mid-afternoon hours before the bulk of the steady rain shifts east into Louisiana and pushes out of East Texas by Saturday evening.
Rainfall amounts with the early weekend storm system will average around one inch, with isolated, higher amounts certainly possible.
Behind the Saturday frontal passage, look for more seasonally chilly temperatures to remain in place as skies gradually clear out by Sunday as drier conditions return to the Piney Woods.
High pressure will lead to seasonally cool temperatures and plenty of sunshine through the first half of next week before another cold front brings us a chance for some scattered showers by next Wednesday.
The timing of the mid-week frontal system means Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be cold and dry with a light freeze very likely on Christmas morning next Friday.
