Fraud may arrive in wake of vaccine, federal officials warn

KLTV/KTRE – As COVID-19 relief rolls out with the arrival of a vaccine, federal officials are warning they expect scams to surface in its wake.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve seen fraudsters taking advantage of public programs and supply shortages – we expect the new vaccine to provide similar platforms for deceit, and we will be ready to prosecute those responsible for vaccine-related fraud to the fullest extent of the law,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox.
Vaccination dispersal plans will be handled on a state-by-state basis, and as such it is important to note that no out-of-pocket costs are expected to be levied during the public health emergency. Despite this, the Federal Trade Commission and FBI duly offer a warning that fraudsters may still attempt to convince people that payment is required for early access to the vaccine, or to pay for the vaccine itself.
Warning signs to be mindful of include unsolicited phone calls, emails or home visits which ask for payment information in order to receive a vaccine. Vaccine distribution personnel will never ask for credit card or banking information. Any questions regarding the validity of COVID-19 solicitations or treatments should be directed to your primary healthcare provider.
