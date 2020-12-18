Friday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is another chilly start to the day with most of us in the low to mid 30s. By the afternoon we will warm to the upper 50s to low 60s and we will see plenty of sunshine. Winds will be gusty from the south. A cold front will approach ETX late tonight and will bring us a few stray showers overnight with more rain expected tomorrow. For the start of the weekend, a line of showers will start in our far northwestern counties early and then it will move southeast throughout the day. Once the line passes your area you will be clear of the wet weather. All of East Texas should be clear by late afternoon. Sunny skies move back in on Sunday and temperatures will be seasonable. Similar condition will carry over into Monday and Tuesday as well. The next cold front will pass through on Wednesday, once again bringing us showers and gusty winds. This cold front will bring a significant cool off for Thursday, with highs expected in the upper 40s.