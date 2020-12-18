13 indicted in in shooting at Lufkin Middle School, other gang crimes

The indictments stem from several gang-related incidents including the Jan. 29 near-fatal shooting of LaPatrick Wright in front of Lufkin Middle School; a Feb. 5 police pursuit involving a stolen pickup in which three were arrested and in possession of firearms; and a June 26 drive-by shooting in the 600 block of West Grove Avenue in which two adults and four children under the age of eight were in the yard. No one was injured in the incident.