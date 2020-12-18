State reports under 10K COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported nearly 10,000 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s report.
The report states 6,716 students tested positive while 3,264 staff tested positive.
The number is down for students and staff from the previous week. For the week of Dec. 6, 8,105 students tested positive and 4,177 staff tested positive.
For the school year there have been 57,137 student cases and 33,027 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
Longview ISD has no cases for the week.
Lufkin ISD has 34 new student cases and 14 staff cases for the week.
Nacogdoches ISD has no cases for the week.
Tyler ISD has 27 new student cases and 11 new staff cases for the week.
