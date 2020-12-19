East Texas hospitals, clinics, health districts, pharmacies to get COVID-19 vaccines in Week 2

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship more than 600,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 1,100 providers in 185 Texas counties over the next week.
As part of the next round of vaccine shipments, the CDC will deliver 469,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 159,900 does of the Pfizer vaccine to continue with efforts to vaccinate frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
“Our state will be receiving allocations of a second vaccine able to protect Texans from COVID-19,” Dr. John Hellerstedt, the DSHS commissioner, said in a press release. “Adding the Moderna vaccine will dramatically increase the amount of vaccine that can go to rural areas and smaller providers because it ships in smaller quantities and can be stored longer at regular refrigerator temperatures. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective – both can confer protection against COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine you receive.”
Provided that the Moderna vaccine is authorized as expected, the CDC will start shipping the vaccine over the weekend, and it will start arriving at Texas providers on Monday. Those providers include hospitals, freestanding ERs, EMS providers, pharmacies, local health departments, health centers, and other clinics.
“DSHS encourages providers that have received the vaccine to partner with other health care facilities and workers in the area to maximize vaccination,” the press release stated.
A spokesperson for CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin said if the vaccine arrives before then, they could start administering the vaccine as early as Wednesday.
“Most of the Pfizer vaccine, 124,800 doses, will go to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program,” the press release stated. “Vaccination under the program is expected to begin Dec. 28 in Texas. The remaining doses will be distributed to 29 hospitals that received Pfizer doses this week to continue vaccinating health care workers.”
According to the DSHS press release, most of the vaccine slated to be delivered next week should arrive before the Christmas holiday. However, because of the larger number of shipments and the fact that it will be a short week, some of the vaccine shipments may arrive early in the following week.
Last week, 240,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered to 110 large providers in Texas to start vaccinating health care workers.
Angelina County
- Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy 35 Diboll
- Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy 52 Huntington
- Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy 1
- Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy 25
- CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital
- The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy
- Urgent Health Solutions
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Gregg County
- Brookshire’s 8 Pharmacy - Kilgore
- Christus Trinity Clinic – Kilgore
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 45
- Diagnostic Clinic of Longview
- Louis Morgan Drug 4
- Super 1 Pharmacy 612
- Super 1 Pharmacy 632
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 50 – White Oak
Nacogdoches County
- Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy 2
- Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy 42
- Nacogdoches Medical Center Pharmacy
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
Smith County
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 70
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 39
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 3 - Lindale
- Eagle Pharmacy – Lindale
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 28
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 51
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 9
- Super 1 Pharmacy 605
- Super 1 Pharmacy 610
- Super 1 Pharmacy 625
- Super 1 Pharmacy 642
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 61 – Whitehouse
- Lhd Nethealth
For a full list of the other Texas counties that will be receiving allotments of the COVID-19 vaccine during Week 2, click this link.
