East Texas hospitals, clinics, health districts, pharmacies to get COVID-19 vaccines in Week 2

“Our state will be receiving allocations of a second vaccine able to protect Texans from COVID-19,” Dr. John Hellerstedt, the DSHS commissioner, said in a press release. “Adding the Moderna vaccine will dramatically increase the amount of vaccine that can go to rural areas and smaller providers because it ships in smaller quantities and can be stored longer at regular refrigerator temperatures. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective – both can confer protection against COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine you receive.”