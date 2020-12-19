Legacy, Pine Tree see seasons end in Area Round of the playoffs

In the 5A DII playoffs, the Pine Tree Pirates fell short of history. The Pirates were in the second round for the first time since 1976. The Pirates were looking for their first trip ever to the third round. The Pirates gave up 20 points in the final five minutes of the first half against Nederland. Pine Tree was down 27-0 before they ever got on the board. The Pirates pulled within 13 and drove the field looking for a miracle comeback. A pass was intercepted in the end zone to end the game at 34-21. Pine Tree’s season ends at 9-2-1.