Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a cloudy and rainy day here in the Lone Star State, skies have already begun to partially clear out. We’ll keep the partly cloudy skies tonight and early tomorrow morning, but more sunshine moves in by the afternoon. Thanks to the cloud cover, temperatures will likely vary a bit tomorrow morning, with overnight lows ranging anywhere from the upper 30s to the lower to middle 40s, depending on how much clearing to the skies that you see in your particular area. We will see a nice warm up by tomorrow afternoon, as highs climb to near 60 degrees area-wide. Plenty of sunshine on tap for Monday and Tuesday of the upcoming workweek as temperatures quickly climb into the middle to upper 60s in the afternoon. Our next cold front arrives on Wednesday and will bring a decent shot at showers and thunderstorms throughout the day before drying out very early Thursday (Christmas Eve). We will see sunny, but cool and breezy conditions on Christmas Eve and a quick cooldown into the lower 30s by Christmas morning, with a few cold spots potentially seeing upper 20s. Santa can rest assured that while we WILL likely have freezing temps close to his arrival, skies will be quite clear and no form of precipitation is expected. More sunshine on Christmas day while temperatures climb back into the middle 50s in the afternoon. Clouds increase on Saturday as scattered showers once again become possible in East Texas.