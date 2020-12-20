Deep East Texas hospitalizations remain below 15-percent threshold 3rd day in row

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Once again, Deep East Texas hospitals’ COVID-19 hospitalizations have been below 15 percent of the area’s capacity. Sunday marked the third day in a row that the area was below 15 percent.
Counties in the Deep East Texas Trauma Service Area include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler.
On Sunday, the hospitalization rate for the Deep East Texas TSA was at 13.7 percent, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That rate is down from the 14.71 percent reported on Saturday. The area’s hospitalization rate was at 14.85 percent on Friday. Before that, the Deep East Texas TSA was above the 15-percent mark nine days in a row.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. Bars were also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
In order to go back to 75 percent capacity, the rate needs to be below 15 percent for seven-straight days.
