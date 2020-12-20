Legacy Institute plans to use $300K Microsoft grant financial education programs for African-Americans

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In Lufkin, the Legacy Institute for Financial Opportunity Center has received a $300,000 grant from Microsoft Philanthropies.
The organization plans to provide digital skills and digital training to create an opportunity to start a career in IT.
Executive Director Joseph Caesar said they are working to implement programs that will provide apprenticeships and internships for African Americans in the community. The grant money will be distributed over the next three years.
“We are fighting two wars. There is an access issue, but then there is also a career opportunity issue,” Caesar said. “The only way to level the playing field is to create some program that is going to provide equity. Either we give them the tools that they need to be successful, or we provide them with the training they will need to be successful. We intend to do both.”
Apprentice applications will be available in January. Caesar said two slots will be open for a summer internship for ages 16 to 20 as well.
