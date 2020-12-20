Lufkin’s Wreaths Across America ceremony held inside chapel due to weather

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Saturday, the commemoration for veterans continued in Lufkin at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park Cemetery.
Due to the rainy weather, the ceremony was held inside the chapel.
There were about 570 wreaths sponsored this year. After counting 1,028 veterans in the cemetery, organizers say they were short wreaths due to the pandemic.
“Even though the crowd was a lot smaller this year, I was glad to see the ones here,” said Rita Redd, the president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113.
“It was really special this year, with Mr. William Bailey having passed away, that his family was able to come and lay the wreath in his honor like he did for all the POW’s for so many years for us,” said Kristi Lavespere, the office manager at Gipson Funeral Home. “So, that made it even more special this year.”
Redd said they have invited the community to lay the rest of the wreaths tomorrow at 2 p.m. at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park Cemetery in Lufkin.
