Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures quickly drop into the upper 30s to low 40s by tomorrow morning. Some patchy fog will be possible in a few areas overnight, but should not be nearly as dense as last night. We will see a nice warm up by tomorrow afternoon, as highs climb into the middle 60 degrees area-wide with plenty of sunshine on tap for Monday and Tuesday. Our next cold front arrives on Wednesday and will bring a decent shot at showers and an isolated thunderstorm throughout the day before drying out very early Thursday (Christmas Eve). We will see sunny, but cool and breezy conditions on Christmas Eve and a quick cooldown into the lower to middle 30s on Christmas morning. Santa can rest assured that skies will be quite clear and no form of precipitation is expected. More sunshine on Christmas day while temperatures climb back into the middle 50s in the afternoon. Clouds increase on Saturday as scattered showers once again become possible in East Texas as our next upper-level system creeps into the area.