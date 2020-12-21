1 dead in single-vehicle incident Sunday night

Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the incident occurred at 8:00 p.m. on County Road 1309, approximately four miles north of the city of Rusk. Early reports from investigators indicate that Jonathan Chad Walker, 40, of Rusk, was traveling at an unsafe speed along CR 1309. When entering a left-hand curve, Walker’s pickup went off the roadway and struck a tree, ejecting Walker from the vehicle. Officials pronounced Walker dead at the scene.