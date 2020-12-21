East Texans Mahomes, Williams earn Pro Bowl spots

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NFL announced the initial rosters for both the NFC and AFC for the 2021 Pro Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks all had seven players selected. Those teams tied for the most selections. It should be no surprise to see that Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes was selected to the game and is set to be the starting quarterback in the event. His counterpart on the NFC side is Aaron Rogers.
Mahomes will be joined at the event by fellow East Texan Trent Williams. Williams, a member of the 49ers will be making his eighth appearance at the game.
For the third time in franchise history that the Dallas Cowboys had zero selections to the event. It is the first time since 1989 for that to happen. They are joined by the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers as being teams without any players headed to the all-star event..
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.