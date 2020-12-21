First Alert: Our next cold front, rain chance, returns on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be a chilly night with some areas of patchy fog developing throughout the Piney Woods. Lows will drop into the lower 40′s.
Early morning fog will give way to mostly sunny skies and a mild day on Tuesday with a southerly breeze as daytime highs top out near 70-degrees.
Our next cold front will arrive late in the day on Wednesday, bringing us increasing clouds and a 40% chance of rain.
Rainfall amounts look to average around a quarter of an inch, which will be noticeably less than the past few frontal systems have provided for the Piney Woods.
The timing of this frontal passage will set us up for blustery conditions and a return to cold weather on Christmas Eve as it will be a cool sunshine with highs in the lower 50′s.
We will then wake-up to a light freeze on Christmas morning before abundant sunshine leads to a calm and cool afternoon with highs in the upper 50′s.
Clouds will be on the increase next weekend before another cold front will bring in more clouds and a 30% chance of showers by next Sunday.
