Lufkin police identify victim in fatal shooting incident on Allen Drive

LUFKIN Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a shooting incident that occurred at a house on Allen Drive Sunday night.
Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman, for the Lufkin Police Department, said Monday that the victim has been identified as Robert Jackson, 53, of Lufkin.
Police said Sunday night that the shooting incident occurred on Allen Drive near Jones Park sometime before 8 p.m.
After Lufkin PD officers arrived at the scene, Jackson was taken to a Lufkin hospital, where he later died.
“The shooter, whose identity will not be released at this time, is cooperating with the investigation,” Pebsworth said. “No charges have been filed at this time.”
Pebsworth said the incident is still under investigation at this time.
