Man fatally shot at house in Lufkin; suspect in police custody

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a shooting at a house which left one man dead.
According to police, the incident happened on Allen Drive, near Jones Park, some time before 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Officials said a man was taken to a Lufkin hospital where he later died.
“Everyone involved in the incident, including the shooter, is cooperating with the investigation,” said Lufkin Police. “No charges have been filed at this time. There is no danger to the public.”
We expect to learn more details from officials sometime Monday morning.
Stay with us for the latest developments.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.