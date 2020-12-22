Angelina County woman donates gifts to hospice during holiday season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, one East Texas woman chose to spread joy this year, no matter what the cost.
Fran Mowrey donated over $900 worth of Christmas gifts to residents at the Corrigan LTC Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The gifts included 56 pairs of socks, 45 puzzle books, and 49 Color Street nail sets.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, this act of kindness will go a long way for many families this year, she said.
Mowrey said this holiday season is especially hard because her son passed away from terminal brain cancer last summer. Her mother received help from this particular facility as well.
“My mother passed away yesterday, and that was not expected. I had already planned to bring the gifts, and they were already wrapped. This helps occupy my mind and gives me something good to do during a bad time,” Mowrey said.
Mowrey said she would like to thank everyone who helped contribute by donating and said a special thank you to Harmony Hill Baptist Church for being there for her family this year.
