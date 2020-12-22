ETN: Leadership, business strategist discusses ways to attend college debt-free

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Loretta Williams Gurnell, the founder of the G.A.P. Management Group, spoke to East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons about ways students can attend college debt-free Tuesday night.
The organization’s goal is to bridge gaps in personal and business operations. Among other services, she provides education consulting, and on Dec. 28, her organization will work to bridge the education gap by providing a seminar designed to help parents and students learn how to attend college debt-free.
The seminar is open to parents of students in the classes of 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.
The seminar costs $33 a person, and those people who are interested can register at this link.
“Loretta Williams Gurnell is a veteran STEM influencer and leadership and business strategist who shapes her client’s ideas into programs, businesses, and legacies,” a press release stated. “As a former collegiate athlete, a coach’s wife, and mother of two teenage sons who are academic scholar-athletes, Loretta takes the approach of practical behaviors, skills, tips, and strategies for anyone seeking to earn a college degree to do it debt-free!”
To watch the full interview, click on the video above.
