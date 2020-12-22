First Alert: Our next cold front will bring back scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A light, southerly wind will lead to a milder night in which overnight lows will only drop into the lower 50′s. We will also see increasing clouds return to the Piney Woods in advance of our next storm system and cold front that is slated to arrive by Wednesday afternoon, evening.
With the approaching cold front late in the day on Wednesday, we will introduce a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Rainfall amounts look to average around a quarter of an inch, which will be noticeably less than the past few frontal systems have provided for the Piney Woods.
The timing of this frontal passage will set us up for blustery conditions and a return to cold weather on Christmas Eve as it will be a cool sunshine with highs in the lower 50′s. The cold air and gusty, north winds will please Santa as he will have a nice tailwind and cool breezes to usher his arrival into East Texas on Thursday night.
We will then wake-up to a light freeze on Christmas morning before abundant sunshine leads to a calm and cool afternoon with highs in the upper 50′s.
Clouds will be on the increase next weekend before another cold front will bring in more clouds and a 30% chance of showers by Sunday.
