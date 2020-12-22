Mulltiple lanes of traffic blocked after rollover wreck on Hwy. 94 near Hudson

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple lanes of traffic are blocked on State Highway 94 near the FM 1194 intersection in Hudson after a rollover wreck occurred Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency personnel are at the scene, and it appears as though one vehicle rolled over after it was hit in the side.
The Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin Office tweeted about the wreck at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Use caution in this area as the scene continues to clear,” the tweet stated. “Prepare for delays.”
