Nacogdoches police seize nearly 30 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

KLTV/KTRE - A morning traffic stop by Nacogdoches police resulted in the seizure of 28 pounds of cocaine.
At 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, a Nacogdoches Police K9 officer conducted a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Journey in the 3700 block of NW Stallings Dr. The consensual search resulted in the discovery of numerous packages of cocaine inside the vehicle. Police arrested on-site the driver, who was identified as Carlos Del Pilar, 33, from Chicago IL. He was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a Felony 1 offense, and is currently being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail. Child Protective Services took custody of the juvenile traveling with Del Pilar until the child could be reunited with family.
