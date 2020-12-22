St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin receives first 100 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin announced Tuesday it has received 100 doses of its allotted 600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a press release, Memorial Lufkin has proactively prepared to receive, store, and administer the vaccine and is expected to begin administering the first of the vaccines at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, December 23.
“The health and safety of our employees, providers, and patients remains our highest priority. Therefore, we have established protocols for receiving and distributing COVID-19 vaccines throughout our care sites,” Monte Bostwick, Market President/CEO said. “Our expectation is that the vaccine will be distributed in phases, beginning with a limited number of doses in December 2020, with widespread vaccines available by Spring 2021.”
Vaccine for Memorial Livingston and Memorial San Augustine is pending. They have been allocated and expect to receive 300 doses each of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. It is uncertain when their Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will arrive however they have prepared to receive it.
