TWDB allocates $2.79M for wastewater, flood protection projects in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Texas Water Development Board has approved millions of dollars for wastewater systems and flood protection projects in East Texas.
The Angelina and Neches River Authority is set to receive $2.615 million for wastewater system improvements for the Rivercrest subdivision.
“It installs two lift stations and a series of force mains to pump wastewater from the Rivercrest subdivision into our regional wastewater system,” said Angelina and Neches River Authority General Manager Kelley Holcomb.
Holcomb said the existing wastewater plant that serves the subdivision will be demolished.
“You have a waste water treatment plant about 300 yards from the Angelina River that is discharging less than desirable water to the (Angelina) River,” he said. “When you put in a lift station and connect it to a regional facility, you remove all the potential water quality impacts components from the equation.”
In the total cost, $795,000 is part of a 30-year loan to be paid back from the bills of Angelina County Freshwater Supply District No. 1′s customers. That district receives water and waste water services from the Angelina and Neches River Authority. Rivercrest customers pay District No. 1 for wastewater service only.
“The rates will stay the same,” Holcomb said. “All of our projections are they’ll have enough revenue to make a payment on the remaining portion of that debt for at least the next 10 years or so.”
The Sabine River Authority (SRA) is adding to its system that monitors lake & river levels with a $174,000 grant approved by the Texas Water Development Board and $126,000 from local contributions like from the SRA.
“We’re looking at through this project to adding six more stage-discharge gauges and five additional precipitation gauges to the system,” Assistant General Manager of Operations for the Sabine River Authority Travis Williams said.
Williams said the added gauges will be part of the Southeast Texas Regional Alerting and Information Network which includes Jasper and Newton counties. They will also assist the National Weather Service and the United States Geological Survey with data.
“Ideally this system is set up to provide information for the public and outreach to the public in situations where they have weather conditions warrant looking at these gauges and lake levels,” Williams said.
Holcomb said the wastewater system improvements are projected to be complete by 2023. He said they will conduct a rate study next year before closing on the loan.
The Sabine River Authority project is slated to be complete by the summer. For more information on the Southeast Texas Regional Alerting and Information Network, click here.
