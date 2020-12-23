CHI St. Luke’s in Lufkin begins administering COVID-19 vaccinations

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial hospital in Lufkin began administering COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday.
The hospital received their first 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and expects to receive more doses as they have been allotted 600 doses of the vaccine.
The hospital hopes to get through all 100 doses today and as more doses come in, they will continue to vaccinate people.
KTREs T’ebonie Tanner spoke with Tina Sellers, Director of Communications for CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial about the vaccines.
