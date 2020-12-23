Construction on new SFA basketball performance center continues progressing

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Progress continues to be made in the construction of the new basketball performance center at Stephen F. Austin State University.
$25-million has been poured into the project which is estimated to be completed by next summer.
The new center will be connected to the existing William R. Johnson Coliseum and will feature new practice courts, new locker rooms, new meeting rooms, and new coaches offices.
KTREs Caleb Beames spoke with SFA athletic director Ryan Ivey about the progress.
