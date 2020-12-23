East Texas courts encouraged to continue virtual proceedings

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Recently the Office of Court Administration out of Austin notified East Texas courts that in-person court proceedings are not prohibited, but only after all reasonable efforts are exhausted. Each court case that wants to go face-to-face must submit a specific plan for that specific case and have it approved by a regional court administrator. This is basically an order that has been renewed at least once since March.
Most courts opt to keep court proceedings on a remote basis.
Donna McCollum heard from John Fleming, the county attorney for Nacogdoches County, for an explanation and what it means to citizens in 2021.
