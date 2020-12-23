First Alert: Blustery conditions and cold weather returns on Christmas Eve

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - In the wake of a strong cold front, look for cold and blustery conditions to return to East Texas overnight and continue through Christmas Eve as it is shaping up to be a sunny, but cold day with northwest winds continuing to gust over 20 mph during the day tomorrow.
Wake-up temperatures on Christmas Eve will be in the middle 30′s with wind chills in the 20′s. Daytime highs will only reach the lower 50′s.
We will then wake-up to a light freeze on Christmas morning before abundant sunshine leads to a calm and cool afternoon with highs in the upper 50′s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonally cool as a cold start gives way to a milder afternoon with highs topping out in the middle 60′s.
We will then see increasing clouds and low-end rain chances return to our part of the state starting on Sunday and lasting through Tuesday to go along with breezy conditions as well.
A western storm system will then ramp up rain and storm chances to 60% next Wednesday followed by some chilly, drier air coming in once it departs the scene.
