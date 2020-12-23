Former Dallas Cowboy punter Ron Widby dies at 75

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ron Widby, the first Pro Bowl punter for the Dallas Cowboys died on Wednesday at the age of 75.
According to the NFL’s official website, Widby also played on the Cowboys’ 1971 championship team. Widby also played for the New Orleans franchise of the American Basketball Association and competed in the Senior PGA Tour in the 1990s.
In 1968, Widby kicked, what is still a franchise record, 84-yard punt.
The NFL website also points out that Widby changed his number from 12 to 10 following the arrival of Roger Staubach.
