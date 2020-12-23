Lufkin State Supported Living Center receives first shipment of vaccine

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin State Supported Living Center received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
Vaccinations for staff are scheduled to begin Thursday morning. The vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, is being offered to all staff who want to get vaccinated.
Approximately 1,000 staff work on the campus.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services operates state-supported living centers. They serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are medically fragile or who have behavioral problems.
