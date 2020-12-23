San Augustine Co. residents voice concerns over proposed oil and gas waste disposal site

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Montana-based company PA Prospect Corporation submitted an application to the Railroad Commission of Texas to build a 256.7-acre facility to store, handle, treat and dispose of non-hazardous oil and gas waste in San Augustine County.
Nearby residents say they have concerns about the facility, which county officials say about 700 people sent protest letters to the Railroad Commission of Texas.
One of those residents is Ann Bridges.
You may find Ann and her husband Al enjoying the outdoors from their front yard off County Road 4305 in San Augustine County. But it is what’s right across the road that worries them.
“That is where the facility will be,” she said. “Never in my wildest dreams after we moved up here would I think after I moved up here, life is good, country life is good, that I would be fighting something like this.”
The application submitted by the PA Prospect Corporation is considered administratively complete by the Railroad Commission of Texas. The Commission held a pre-hearing earlier this month where a judge and examiner listened to both sides. Officials say the final decision to allow or deny the application is in the hands of the Railroad Commission of Texas.
We reached out to PA Prospect Corporation in Montana and their representatives but did not hear back from them.
“Everyone on this road and in this community and area are on water wells,” Bridges said. “We’re concerned about contamination and what could happen if it leaks.”
Residents say several creeks are nearby the proposed facility that eventually connects downstream into Lake Sam Rayburn.
“It’s a huge economic thing for the area so if it gets into that Lake, it will be devastating,” Bridges said.
“It’s just a bad deal,” San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd said.
Boyd says he, the County Commissioners’ Court, State Senator Robert Nichols and State Representative Trent Ashby have voiced their concerns on the proposed facility.
“This is a Montana/Pennsylvania-based company who wants to bring in oil and gas disposal, dispose of it in our ground,” he said. “The people that live in that vicinity are going to have traffic problems, sound and smell. There’s going to be trucks coming and going at all times. This is 256.7 acres, and it is going to be lit up like downtown Dallas. It’ll be tough for the folks that live there.”
“I think we’re getting picked on because San Augustine is a poor county,” Bridges said “And I think they were surprised that someone is fighting this and so many people are against it.”
A decision by the Railroad Commission of Texas on the proposed facility could be made at a hearing tentatively set for May.
