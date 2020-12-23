UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor tests positive for COVID-19, team still preparing for bowl game

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas native and current UT-San Antonio head coach Jeff Traylor has tested positive for COVID-19.
The UTSA athletic program announced the news Wednesday night. Traylor tested positive following a regularly scheduled test. A statement from the program said Traylor has no symptoms at this time.
The Roadrunners finished the year 7-4 in their first year with Traylor as their coach. The team is set to play in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas this weekend against the 16th ranked Louisiana Ragin Cajuns. The game is still on as of Wednesday night.
