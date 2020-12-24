Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... First of all, Merry Christmas to everyone!!! The weather today has been a bit on the windy side, but it has been a glorious Christmas Eve here in East Texas. Christmas Day should be spectacular. Clear Skies, Light Wind and Cool Temperatures. We start a warming trend into the weekend with highs near 70 by Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers develop late on Monday, continue through Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. A few thundershowers will be possible as well...especially on Tuesday evening/Wednesday early morning as a cold front moves through. Rainfall totals may be over 1.00″ in some spots. A nice way to end the year on rainfall. Cooler and partly cloudy by late Wednesday and into New Year’s Eve. Have a wonderful Christmas!!!