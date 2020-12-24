Lufkin bakery staying busy on Christmas Eve

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A new Lufkin business has been busy mixing and baking holiday goodies and the owners say their success is due to community support.
Farmhouse Bakery has been open for about a month and the owner said they have seen several hundred orders come in today alone.
Calvin Tichy owns Farmhouse Bakery and says they have been preparing all week and got to work at 4:30 this morning.
“This has beat my expectations by far,” Tichy said. “Today they’ll be picking up their cakes, pies, cookies… I don’t even know how many cookies. We go through about 400 eggs a day, so we do a lot of baking here.”
Tichy said orders were being prepared and finished, but they did have some people picking up extras from their display case.
“This morning we’ve already run out of cream cheese icing, twice,” Tichy said.
He and his wife started with an at home bakery in Arkansas, then moved to Lufkin to open a store front bakery.
“My wife and I, we just kind of wanted to do a few cakes here and there and cookies and stuff, but it has exploded and we’ve already hired six people and are looking to hire more,” Tichy said.
This year hasn’t been completely smooth for them though.
“Of course it’s been a little difficult with COVID, getting our supplies in, trying to make everything sanitized, we do that every night,” he said. “Then after they use any of their mixers they spray them down.”
Tichy said they are thankful for the community’s support in the last month.
“Everybody is pumped. We do close at two today, so they’re just excited, you know it’s been nonstop for a week just trying to prepare for Christmas,” he said. “So everybody’s excited about being able to rest after today.”
Tichy said they will change hours after the holidays, and begin opening at 11 a.m. to give their family some time to rest.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.