Lufkin State Supported Living Center begins administering COVID-19 vaccines

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin’s State Supported Living Center has received the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. Director Gail Watson tells us they received a total of 1100 doses.
Testing began on Wednesday and the frontline workers were the first to go.
About 50 vaccinations have been completed so far. Officials say they plan to have 200 complete by Sunday.
“That part of why I got the shot yesterday, because I really want the staff to know that I trust the vaccine. I do not want anyone else to die or suffer. It has been a very rough year already,” Watson said.
Watson says she hopes the vaccination helps change the lives of her staff and residents.
