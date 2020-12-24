Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... First of all, Merry Christmas to everyone!!! Clear and Cold overnight tonight as Santa Arrives in East Texas. Christmas Day should be spectacular. Clear Skies, Light Wind and Cool Temperatures. We start a warming trend into the weekend with highs near 70 by Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers develop late on Monday, continue through Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. A few thundershowers will be possible as well...especially on Tuesday evening/Wednesday early morning as a cold front moves through. Rainfall totals may be over 1.00″ in some spots. A nice way to end the year on rainfall. Cooler and partly cloudy by late Wednesday and into New Year’s Eve. Have a wonderful Christmas!!!