Restaurants open Christmas Day 2020

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone looking to skip cooking at home and eat out Christmas Day will have limited options in East Texas.
The following restaurants will be open Christmas Day, though it is still recommended that patrons call ahead before arrival to ensure service is still offered.
- Applebees in Tyler - 11 a.m.-12:00 a.m.
- Liang’s in Tyler - 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- China Cafe on Loop 323 in Tyler 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
- Denny’s in Tyler - 7 a.m.-12 p.m.
- IHOP - every location open 24 hours
- Kawas Hibachi Grill in Tyler - 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
- Saltgrass Steak House in Tyler - 11-4 p.m.
- Starbucks Tyler location 1817 ESE Loop in Tyler - 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Yamato Japanese Steak House in Tyler - 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
- Taj Mahal - 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- GoFish Modern Japanese Kitchen in Tyler - 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Yami Buffet in Tyler - 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- SportsZone in Tyler - 5 p.m.-12 a.m.
Please let us know if you have a restaurant that should be added to this list.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.