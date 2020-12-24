Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday and a Merry Christmas Eve, East Texas! What little cloud cover we started our day off with has quickly cleared the area now that we are well behind yesterday’s cold front, and breezy northwest winds continue to blow at 10-20 miles per hour with some gusts reaching up 30 miles per hour so be safe on those roads! Winter may have officially begun on Monday, but it finally FEELS like winter as temperatures slowly warm into the low 50s this afternoon. Clear skies and calming winds tonight lead to perfect weather for Santa’s arrival. Christmas day starts on a freezing note as East Texas will wake up in the upper 20s to low 30s. Mostly sunny skies continue into Saturday as afternoon highs climb back into the lower 60s. Spotty rain chances and partly cloudy skies on tap for Sunday before our next cold front swings through Sunday night into early Monday morning. Most of Monday remains dry before spotty showers move back in late Monday night and stick around through Tuesday. Our next major weather maker moves in on Wednesday of next week and looks to bring a decent shot at showers and storms to East Texas, so enjoy the pleasant holiday weather while it is here!