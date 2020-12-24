Thursday’s Weather: Clearing skies this morning. Cold and breezy start to the day

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We start our day off with clearing skies and breezy northwest winds blowing from 10-20 miles per hour, and some gusts could reach up 30 miles per hour so be safe on those roads! Winter may have officially begun on Monday, but it will finally FEEL like winter starting today as temperatures start out in the lower 30s before slowly warming into the low 50s in the afternoon. Clear skies and calming winds tonight lead to perfect weather for Santa’s arrival. Christmas day starts on a freezing note as East Texas will wake up in the upper 20s to low 30s. Mostly sunny skies continue into Saturday as afternoon highs climb back into the lower 60s. Spotty rain chances and partly cloudy skies on tap for Sunday before our next cold front swings through Sunday night into early Monday morning. Most of Monday remains dry before spotty showers move back in late Monday night and stick around through Tuesday. Our next major weather maker moves in on Wednesday of next week and looks to bring a decent shot at showers and storms to East Texas, so enjoy the pleasant holiday weather while it is here!