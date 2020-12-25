Christmas Day Weather: Chilly start, but sunny skies will help warm us into the mid to upper 50s today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas and Merry Christmas! Our day starts off with clear skies and lots of sunshine but with some pretty cold temperatures in the upper 20s and lowers 30. Mostly sunny skies prevail in the afternoon and will help temperatures warm into the middle to upper 50s for highs today. Skies remain mostly clear overnight into early tomorrow morning and our Saturday is filled with plenty of sunshine once again, this time with temperatures reaching into the 60s! Partly cloudy skies return to East Texas later on Sunday afternoon, and a few isolated showers will be possible ahead of our next cold front that is set to move through overnight into Monday morning. A few more scattered showers will be possible on Monday as our cold front stalls along our central counties. We’ll see better chances for scattered showers on Tuesday as temperatures rebound back into the middle 60s behind a warm front. Wednesday still looks to be a decent shot at the showers and thunderstorms at our next major weather maker begins to dip into the area. It is much too soon for specifics, but just be sure to keep checking in on the forecast and remain weather alert over the weekend as we continue to learn more about Wednesday’s setup. In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and have a very Merry Christmas!