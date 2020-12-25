Nashville update: Flights grounded, photo of RV released

(Source: Metro Nashville PD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST - Updated December 25 at 3:00 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KLTV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department released a photo of the RV that exploded Friday morning in Nashville. Due to telecommunications issues, the FAA has temporarily halted flights out of BNA Nashville International Airport.

A Facebook post by Metro Nashville PD is asking the public’s help for information about the RV that exploded.

(Source: Metro Nashville PD)

In a Twitter post from Fly Nashville the FAA has temporarily halted flights due to telecommunications issues.

