Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... WOW! What a Wonderful Day we have had in East Texas on this Christmas. We are anticipating another nice one for tomorrow. It will be warming, for sure with lows in the middle 30s and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Warmer still on Sunday with a very windy day expected under partly cloudy skies. More clouds expected on Monday and just a bit cooler after a weak cold front moves through Sunday late. A warm front on Tuesday and a cold front on Wednesday should bring more wind and some heavy rainfall to our area. Rainfall totals of 1.00″-1.25″ will be possible. Not much severe weather expected at this time, but we will monitor it closely for you. The last day of 2020 and the first day of 2021 are looking pretty good with chilly mornings and cool afternoons under mostly sunny skies.