Fire officials investigating Christmas-Day fire that seriously damaged Woodville apartment

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - Fire officials are investigating a Christmas Day fire that severely damaged an apartment unit in Tyler County on Friday.
Woodville Fire Chief Alan Gartner said they received the call shortly before 1 p.m. at the Dogwood Terrace Apartments on the southeast part of town right off U.S. Highway 69.
Once the Woodville, Colmesneil, and Ivanhoe firefighters arrived, one apartment was fully engulfed in flames, and they tried to contain the fire so it would not spread to the rest of the building, Gartner said.
Firefighters said no one was hurt. However, they did say one unit was heavily damaged by the fire, and a few surrounding units received water and smoke damage.
A fire marshal at the scene today said the cause is still under investigation.
