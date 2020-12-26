Grapevine police: ‘No credible threats found’ after threats made against Great Wolf Lodge

GRAPEVINE, Texas (KLTV) - Guests of the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine received quite a scare on Christmas night when officers from several law enforcement agencies converged on the resort after 911 calls were made about threatening comments and claims about someone with a gun.
“Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Friday, December 25, 2020, Grapevine Police were alerted to a report of a man inside Great Wolf Lodge who made threatening comments and claims of a firearm,” a post on the Grapevine Police Department’s Facebook page stated. “The man was no longer in sight when officers arrived, but a witness provided a description of the man.”
According to the Facebook post, several 911 calls were made about a hotel guest being threatened or in danger. 1
Erring on the side of caution, the Grapevine Police Department dispatched more officers to the scene, including members of the Northeast Tarrant County SWAT Team and officers from the Bedford, Euless, Hurst, Irving, and Southlake police departments. Grapevine Fire Department medics were also staged on the property, the Facebook post stated.
“Officers began searching the property and securing areas, while also trying to make contact with the witnesses,” the Facebook post stated. “The threats were traced to the 8th floor of the hotel, so officers evacuated the floor and conducted a room-by-room search of the guest quarters. Guests from the 8th floor were moved to a secure area inside the resort, while guests on other floors were asked to stay in their rooms.”
Detectives interviewed the occupants of the room where one of the phone calls originated, and they determined that they were not in any danger, the Facebook post stated.
“No reports of injury were ever made, and no credible threats were found,” the Facebook post stated. “Officers cleared all areas of concern at approximately 2 a.m. Some officers remained on the property as an additional precaution.”
The Facebook post also stated that the Grapevine Police Department appreciates all of the employees and guests. If anyone sees something suspicious, they should report it immediately.
