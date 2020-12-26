Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Our day starts off with clear skies and lots of sunshine but with some cold temperatures ranging in the 30s areawide. Mostly sunny skies prevail in the afternoon and thanks to some breezy southerly winds, temperatures are expected to warm into the middle to upper 60s for highs! Partly cloudy skies return to East Texas later on Sunday afternoon, and a few isolated showers will be possible ahead of our next cold front that is set to continue to move through East Texas into Monday morning. A few more scattered showers will be possible on Monday as our cold front stalls along our southern counties. We’ll see better chances for scattered showers on Tuesday as temperatures rebound back into the middle 60s behind a warm front. Wednesday still looks to be a decent shot at the showers and thunderstorms at our next major weather maker begins to dip into the area. It is much too soon for specifics, but just be sure to keep checking in on the forecast and remain weather alert throughout the weekend as we continue to learn more about Wednesday’s setup. Enjoy the above average temps this afternoon!