SFA men’s basketball game with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi postponed
Source: Stephen F. Austin State University Athletic Department (Source: Stephen F. Austin State University Athletic Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 26, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 4:16 PM

From the Southland Conference

FRISCO Texas (News Release) - The Southland Conference will adjust its men’s schedule in early January, as the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men’s basketball program will pause all activities for 14 days due to COVID-19 protocols.

A&M-Corpus Christi’s games against Southeastern Louisiana (Jan. 2), Stephen F. Austin (Jan. 6), and Abilene Christian (Jan. 9) will be rescheduled in consultation with the three opponents and the Southland office. Additionally, the Islanders’ Dec. 29 non-conference game at Texas will be canceled.