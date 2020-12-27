Deep East Texas hospitalization rate remains above 15 percent for sixth day

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Deep East Texas Trauma Service Area’s COVID-19 hospitalizations were more than 15 percent of the TSA’s total capacity, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services for the sixth day.
Sunday, the DSHS reported that the Deep East Texas Trauma Service Area, or TSA H, had a hospitalization rate of 16.4 percent. It marked the sixth day in a row that the TSA was above the 15 percent threshold.
The Deep East Texas TSA, or TSA H, had a hospitalization rate of 18.87 percent on Saturday. That was up from the 16.85 percent reported on Friday. The last time that TSA H was below the 15-percent threshold was on Dec. 18.
If the Deep East Texas TSA goes seven days straight with its hospitalization rate at 15 percent or more of its total capacity, some businesses will have to reduce their capacity to 50 percent again.
Counties in the Deep East Texas Trauma Service Area include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. Bars were also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
For the Deep East Texas TSA to go back to 75 percent capacity, the rate needs to be below 15 percent for seven-straight days.
