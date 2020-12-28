Amarillo family rescues puppy from trash can

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the Gabriel family, it was just another normal day at the park, until it wasn’t.
The mother, Mary-Lindsey Gabriel heard a whimper and couldn’t figure out what it was.
Then her and her son noticed something peeking out of a nearby trash can.
When they walked closer, they saw a puppy was stuck inside.
“Of course you think, how did he get in there? And I mean he was so weak and his ribs were showing, back bones showing, he had tiny little teeth, so someone put him in there,” said Gabriel
She knew there was no way she could leave him there but she could tell the puppy was scared.
“He was terrified, so we had to be really careful because he was growling and I mean scared to death,” said Gabriel
She could not believe someone would do this. So, after petting him to calm him down, she decided she would help find him a home.
Not only did she feel that was the right thing to do, she knew this could be a teachable moment for her son to show you should always help those in need.
“Then mom took him out of the trash can and got him a burrito for him to eat,” said her son, Grady Gabriel
After taking him home, she called the humane society who were then able to find the puppy a foster.
He is now doing much better and is at a rescue where he will be sent to Colorado to get adopted.
Mary-Lindsey says she felt god placed her there that day to save him.
