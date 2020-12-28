Deadline nears for DETCOG solid waste grant applications

Grants will be available to cities, counties, public schools, school districts and river authorities, as well as general and special law districts with the authority and responsibility for water quality protection or municipal solid waste management. The applicants must be located within Angelina, Houston, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler counties to be eligible to apply. Funding for the DETCOG Solid Waste Grants comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).